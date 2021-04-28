Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,129 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,392% compared to the average volume of 612 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,453. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 96,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 337,721 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

