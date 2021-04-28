Traders Buy High Volume of Halozyme Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,739 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 801% compared to the average volume of 193 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,013 shares of company stock worth $9,581,726 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.02. 8,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 319.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

