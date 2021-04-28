Traders Purchase High Volume of Wingstop Put Options (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,332 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 838% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 put options.

Wingstop stock opened at $148.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.13. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 154.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 127.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,106,000 after buying an additional 97,504 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 23.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 12.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter worth $318,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.59.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

