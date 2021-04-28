Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 134 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.60. 107,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,607,432. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

