Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 352,605 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,605 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after buying an additional 1,902,647 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after buying an additional 1,439,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after buying an additional 1,092,344 shares during the period. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,016,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.75. 19,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,117. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

