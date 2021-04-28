Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.10. 17,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,901. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.