Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRNS. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Transcat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.79.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. Transcat has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.34 million, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Transcat by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Transcat by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

