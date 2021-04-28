TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Down 7.6%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s stock price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 13,927,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $314.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.56.
TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.