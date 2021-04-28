Transform Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

APH opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.