TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.45-3.58 EPS.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.99. 2,928,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,651. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $110.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.58.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

