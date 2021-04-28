Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. Trimble has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

