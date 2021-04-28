TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.
Shares of TNET stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.76. 1,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,657. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $948,795.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
