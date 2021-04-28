TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.76. 1,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,657. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $948,795.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

