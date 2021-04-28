Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $191,070.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $191,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $191,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $191,370.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $196,290.00.

On Friday, March 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $131,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $578,080.00.

On Monday, March 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $206,460.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $338,750.00.

On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $338,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $324,200.00.

NYSE TSE opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

