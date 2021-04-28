Triton International (TRTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.52 million. On average, analysts expect Triton International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. Triton International has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.89%.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

