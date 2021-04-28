Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.77. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TBK. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

TBK opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $65,921,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

