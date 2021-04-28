Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $88.62. Approximately 5,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 180,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 388,455 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,617,000 after buying an additional 228,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $9,279,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

