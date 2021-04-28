Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $88.62. Approximately 5,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 180,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.65.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.17.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 388,455 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,617,000 after buying an additional 228,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $9,279,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.
