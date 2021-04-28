TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and $2.64 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001186 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000569 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

