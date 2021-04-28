TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 887,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,427. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TBI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

