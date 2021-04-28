TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TBI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.