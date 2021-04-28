Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.
Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. Truist Financial has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,732 shares of company stock worth $917,040. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
