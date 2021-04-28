Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,193,000 after acquiring an additional 66,929 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 774,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,704. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

