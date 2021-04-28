Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,518,000 after purchasing an additional 454,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,743 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATY. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

