Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,345 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

