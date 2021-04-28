Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,496 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

NYSE:ARDC opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

