Truist Financial Corp Takes $265,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

