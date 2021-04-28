Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,892 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORA opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.69 million. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

