Truist Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $235.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IQV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.95.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $234.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 257.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $128.52 and a 12-month high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

