Truist Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $165.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price objective raised by Truist from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

MANH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $15.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,609. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

