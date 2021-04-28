Truist Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $150.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target increased by Truist from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

Shares of PII traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average is $112.84. Polaris has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

