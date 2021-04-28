Truist Securiti Comments on Coursera, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coursera in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Coursera’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

