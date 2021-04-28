Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Capstar Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $409.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 393,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $40,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.