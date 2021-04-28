Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $15.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $16.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $64.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $78.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $94.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $111.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $129.91 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,307.12 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,232.20 and a 1 year high of $2,341.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,902.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

