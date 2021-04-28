Truist Securities Increases TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $139.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $131.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.31.

Shares of TEL opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $66.61 and a 52-week high of $136.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of -187.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $732,174,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $246,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

