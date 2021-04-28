Truist Securities Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $114.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.96.

HLT opened at $130.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $130.35.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

