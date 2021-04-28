Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $32.55. 1,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,454. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Trustmark alerts:

In related news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.