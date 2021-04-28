TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Down 89.5% in April

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSSI remained flat at $$0.56 during trading on Wednesday. 3,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,907. TSS has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.90 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.79.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

