Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE TKC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,363. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $999.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.1212 dividend. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at $491,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,035,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 143,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

