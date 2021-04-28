Twin Disc (TWIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Twin Disc to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million. On average, analysts expect Twin Disc to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

