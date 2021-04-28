Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TVPC stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29. Twin Vee PowerCats has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.58.
Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile
