Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TVPC stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29. Twin Vee PowerCats has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.58.

Get Twin Vee PowerCats alerts:

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc manufactures and sells recreational boats. The company was formerly known as ValueRich, Inc and changed its name to Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc in April 2016. Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.