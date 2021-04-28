Tyman (LON:TYMN) Price Target Raised to GBX 455

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON TYMN opened at GBX 424 ($5.54) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 384.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 338.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £832.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32. Tyman has a 12-month low of GBX 147.40 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 425 ($5.55).
About Tyman
