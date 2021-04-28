Tyman (LON:TYMN) Price Target Raised to GBX 455

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON TYMN opened at GBX 424 ($5.54) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 384.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 338.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £832.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32. Tyman has a 12-month low of GBX 147.40 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 425 ($5.55).

Get Tyman alerts:

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.