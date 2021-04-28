U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

