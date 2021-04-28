Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

