Ubex Reaches Market Cap of $2.98 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $695,040.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00013419 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.00346343 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005442 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.