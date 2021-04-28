UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 9,099 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.