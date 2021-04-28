UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $829,000 Stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 205.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 91,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBIO shares. Truist downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

