UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in QAD were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 692.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

QADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 456.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.71%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.