UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 136.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANAT opened at $113.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.72. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

