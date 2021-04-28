UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,956.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Anne Cassotis bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,544.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

