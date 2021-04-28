UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,304 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Inogen worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Inogen by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568 over the last ninety days. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -714.14 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $66.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

