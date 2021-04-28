UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Enova International worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,734,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Enova International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,144.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,462 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

